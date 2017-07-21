Donald Trump and the danger of “adhocracy”: The president has opted for a chaotic style of governing that reinforces his weaknesses and increases the chances of major blunders. There is a profound but predictable obstacle blocking Trump’s legislative agenda: His own incompetence. Trump is showing the world what a weak American presidency looks like: More than just the health care collapse, Donald Trump has so far failed to bring the “Art of the Deal” to the White House. “6 months (182 days) in, Trump hasn’t passed a single bill of 10 he promised to pass in his first 100 days. (Republicans control everything)”. How Trump and the GOP Congress failed in just six months.

The harbingers of doom for the Trump administration: The president’s ego is writing checks his administration can’t cash. Unlike Jimmy Carter, Trump has been remarkably weak — and that may turn out to be his salvation.