Anthony J. Gaughan (Drake): Ramshackle Federalism: America’s Archaic and Dysfunctional Presidential Election System. Eric Maskin and Amartya Sen on a better way to choose presidents. Edward B. Foley (Ohio State): The Gerrymander and the Constitution: Two Avenues of Analysis and the Quest for a Durable Precedent. Ashira Ostrow (Hofstra): One Person, One Weighted Vote. “Amazing stat: By 2040 70% of US pop will live in 15 largest states w/30 Senators. Last 30% of pop will have 70 Sens”. Voting by mail is fair, safe, and easy — why don’t more states use it? This might be the best idea for turning out more voters in U.S. elections. Voting should be mandatory: Compulsory elections are won in the center — extremist politicians can’t get traction.

This voting reform solves two of America’s biggest political problems: “Proportional” voting would reduce party polarization and the number of wasted votes.