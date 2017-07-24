Murat Iyigun (Colorado) and Jared Rubin (Chapman): The Ideological Roots of Institutional Change. The attack on Poland’s judicial independence goes deeper than you may think. George Scialabba reviews The Shipwrecked Mind: On Political Reaction by Mark Lilla and Modernity and Its Discontents: Making and Unmaking the Bourgeois from Machiavelli to Bellow by Steven B. Smith. From NYRB, Marcia Angell reviews Women Against Abortion: Inside the Largest Moral Reform Movement of the Twentieth Century by Karissa Haugeberg; and About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in Twenty-First-Century America by Carol Sanger. Dylan Matthews on the Republican war on the CBO, explained. Former CBO directors to Congressional leaders: Back off, we have a job to do.

Democrats, not Republicans, stand for “freedom” in health care: Obamacare increased Americans’ personal liberty — Trumpcare would do the opposite. Somebody should sue the hell out of Donald Trump if he lets Obamacare collapse.