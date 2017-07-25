Six months in, is Trump’s America living up to liberals’ worst fears? Now that we are well into the second hundred days of the Trump presidency, what are we dealing with, exactly? Margaret Hartmann on what President Trump actually accomplished in his first 6 months. Trump is wasting time we desperately need to solve major problems. The trolling presidency: How voters’ fear of the opposing party enables Trump’s bizarre behavior. Looking for normalcy in Washington? Don’t look to Trump and his White House. Trump’s sensitivity to being laughed at should alarm everyone. George Yancy interviews Noam Chomsky on Trump and the state of the union.

Welcome to the new Trumpism: The president’s “America First” agenda is in tatters — but now he’s damaging the country in different, perhaps even more permanent ways. Reflections on the current crisis: A few thoughts about some of the deep problems that have gotten us into this state of affairs — the occupation of the Oval Office by Donald Trump, an authoritarian kleptocrat. Carlos Lozada on Samuel Huntington, a prophet for the Trump era.

Is Trump trying to force Jeff Sessions out so a new AG can squelch the Russia investigation? The real reason Jeff Sessions is putting up with Trump’s crap. Jack Goldsmith on loyalty and principle in the Trump White House. Donald Trump is loyal only to himself: The president will betray his political allies without a thought — Jeff Sessions and Sean Spicer learned that the hard way.

Republicans are in full control of government — but losing control of their party. Could Republicans in Congress actually turn against Trump? This presidency can’t be saved — it’s all downhill from here. 2018 may become the most important election in American history.