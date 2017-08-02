A new issue of the Journal of Evolutionary Studies in Business is out. Paul A. Gompers (Harvard), Will Gornall (UBC), Steven N. Kaplan (Chicago), and Ilya A. Strebulaev (Stanford): How Do Venture Capitalists Make Decisions? Ciara Torres-Spelliscy (Stetson): Slaves to the Bottom Line: The Corporate Role in Slavery from Nuremberg to Now. From ProMarket, an interview with John C. Coffee on political engagement by corporations. The best companies are medium-sized companies. U.S. companies are hyper-focused on quarterly earnings — what can be done to push them to invest more in the years and decades ahead?

The online marketplace that’s a portal to the future of capitalism: Services like Wish — through which American consumers can mainline goods directly from the manufacturing chaos of China — are harbingers of the end of retail as we know it. How Amazon’s accounting makes rich people’s income invisible: Increasingly, businesses don’t generate profits, they generate capital gains — it’s fiendishly clever. Duff McDonald's The Golden Passport: Harvard Business School, the Limits of Capitalism, and the Moral Failure of the MBA Elite pins corporate greed on a lust bred at Harvard. Business is bad for business: Why aren’t American companies spending money?

Neoclassical economic theory assumes that firms have no power to influence the rules of the game; this is true only in competitive product markets — when firms have market power, they will seek and obtain political influence and vice versa. Give Wells Fargo the corporate death penalty: The bank is a serial corporate criminal that has screwed over millions of Americans — here’s what the government should do about it.