Carol Anderson on the policies of white resentment: Trump won on the politics of racial backlash — now he’s following through with an agenda meant to stoke it further. Nancy LeTourneau on how ignorance feeds the politics of resentment. “Nobody’s speaking English”: In Detroit suburbs, Arab-American enrollment in Obamacare breeds resentment. Paul Krugman on Obamacare rage in retrospect. The Trump administration is waging war on diversity. How Jeff Sessions might channel the far-Right crusade against affirmative action. The myth of reverse racism: The idea of white victimhood is increasingly central to the debate over affirmative action. Black people aren’t keeping white Americans out of college — rich people are. Scandals in higher education: Claire Potter on race, class and the struggle over diminishing resources.

Wait, will anyone investigate legacy admissions? The debate over race-conscious admissions is back in the headlines; some experts say it’s time to examine other preferences, too — including those for the children of alumni.