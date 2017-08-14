Charlottesville was always coming

Unite the Right, the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, explained. The hoods are off: The “Unite the Right” gathering wasn’t a Klan rally at all — it was a pride march. When does a fringe movement stop being fringe? Even the most feared white supremacists in the lore of Jim Crow were just regular white men. White fragility in action: Here’s why white men are acting like the victims in Charlottesville. The alt-Right’s rebranding effort has failed. White House adviser says people should stop criticizing white supremacists so much. Why won’t Trump call out radical white terrorism? It is precisely at moments like this that an American president should speak up directly on behalf of the American creed. Marcy Wheeler on three times Donald Trump treated vehicular manslaughter as terrorism.

Presidential responses to racial violence have often been weak — Trump’s is weaker. Charlottesville is Trump’s worst failure. Charlottesville is the America that Donald Trump promised. Things Trump has condemned other than white nationalists (and more). Trump joins the neo-Confederates: By professing neutrality between those who support and oppose racial equality, Trump is joining the generations of pols who whitewashed Jim Crow. The Daily Stormer responds to Trump’s Charlottesville speech (Spoiler alert: They loved it). Neo-nazis and white supremacists are celebrating Trump’s remarks about the Charlottesville riots. He’s one of them: For those primed to hear it (which is the point) the President made a point of calling out and valorizing the marchers (and more). While nation grieves, Trump campaign launches TV ad attacking everyone but neo–Nazis.

Jelani Cobb on the alt-right and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, and on Donald Trump’s refusal to strongly speak out against white supremacists. “‘Our country has changed.’—Chief Justice Roberts in Shelby County v. Holder striking down large portions of the Voting Rights Act”. The GOP bears full responsibility for the havoc in Virginia. Charlottesville was always coming because of choices the Republican Party has made. Time for Republicans to leap from the boat. “If you ever wondered how regular folks stood by and watched Germany descend into naziism, well, you’re soaking in it”. These are the three reasons fascism spread in 1930s America — and might spread again today.

Yesha Callahan interviews 20-year old Deandre Harris on being assaulted by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. Charlottesville victim Heather D. Heyer: “She was there standing up for what was right”.