Cass Sunstein (Harvard): The American Nondelegation Doctrine. Irregular order: Daniel Schlozman on why Congress can’t work. Congress is a desert, not a swamp: While many people think Congress is enriching itself, it’s actually too poor in policy knowledge and resources to do much more than take orders. Daniel A. Farber (UC-Berkeley): Presidential Administration Under Trump. The United States needs more bureaucracy, not less: If too much partisanship is the problem, more bureaucracy might be the answer. From Balkinization, a symposium on Law’s Abnegation: From Law’s Empire to the Administrative State by Adrian Vermeule (and more).
Brian J. Cook (Virginia Tech): Reconstructing Public Administration for the Commercial Republic Part I: The Madisonian Design, Its Flaws, and the Case for a Fourth Branch. Miriam Seifter (Wisconsin): Gubernatorial Administration; and Further from the People? The Puzzle of State Administration.