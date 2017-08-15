From ADL, a backgrounder from alt Right to alt Lite: Naming the hate. “Young white guys are hopping mad”: Confidence grows at far-right gathering of American Renaissance. “The alt-Right side of history will prevail” — so says William H. Regnery, the wealthy fringe Republican bankrolling white nationalist Richard Spencer. White supremacists don’t think they have power? Look at the voting laws in the states they come from. Squeezed out by Silicon Valley, the far Right is creating its own corporate world. Right-wing troll Mike Cernovich says he’s doing a “big pivot” away from Trump: “Backing Trump has been bad for business” (and more).

Where in the world is Andrew Anglin, America’s leading neo-Nazi troll? Meet Hatreon, the new favorite website of the alt-Right. The alt-Right goes panhandling: When all digital spaces are controlled by liberal snowflakes, how’s a guy supposed to earn a living promoting hate online? For the new far Right, YouTube has become the new talk radio. Goodbye, Pepe: Angela Nagle on the end of the alt-Right. How to think about the alt-Right: Sean Illing interviews Angela Nagle, author of Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars from 4Chan and Tumblr to Trump and the Alt-Right (and more and more and more). How to tell if you’re a neo-Nazi.

Anti-hate group Southern Poverty Law Center has this advice for when the alt-Right comes to campus. The Left’s supporting role in American hate theater: White supremacists from the KKK to the alt-Right hold rallies solely to troll liberals and they’re succeeding — it’s time for a new resistance strategy.