Republicans have enabled Trump’s white supremacy

Trump gives white supremacists an unequivocal boost. Donald Trump has a very clear attitude about morality: He doesn't believe in it. Charlottesville is a big test for Justice Department under Sessions. Jeet Heer on Trump’s racism and the myth of “cultural Marxism”. “You will not replace us”: French philosopher Renaud Camus explains the Charlottesville chant. Why Trump’s Jewish backers love the alt-Right: The shocking mainstreaming of anti-Semitism reinforces the Jewish right’s worldview and its support of Israel’s hard-right fringe. After Charlottesville, white pastors are asking: are we complicit?

“Barack Obama is to blame”: 13 Alabama conservatives on Charlottesville. Advice for white men when talking about racism and sexism. Psychologists surveyed hundreds of alt-Right supporters; he results are unsettling. Doxxing white supremacists is making them terrified. Anonymous declares war on the alt-right in new video. Trump asks, “what about the alt-Left?” Here’s an answer. A letter to my liberal friends: Laurie Penny on how the road to fascism is paved with good intentions. Charlottesville gives tech companies an opportunity to finally take a stand. Companies are amoral machines and CEOs just polish the gears.

The battle for memory and forgetting started immediately. What Trump gets wrong about Confederate statues, in one chart. The conservative National Review is calling for the removal of Confederate monuments from public spaces. Why slippery slope arguments should not stop us from removing Confederate monuments. Josephine Livingstone on racism, medievalism, and the white supremacists of Charlottesville. The book that explains Charlottesville: Marshall Steinbaum reviews Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America by Nancy MacLean (and more). Samuel Hammond on explaining white nationalism’s anti-statist bedfellows.

Lauren Duca on how “nice white people” benefit from Charlottesville and white supremacy: Stop furrowing your brow over “the partisan divide”, and loudly declare your position in this fight against hatred. Well-educated elites are no strangers to white supremacy. To tackle neo-Nazis, we must treat its “thinkers” like thugs. White House wonders if it’s safe to fire Steve Bannon. Firing Steve Bannon won’t change Donald Trump. GOP chairmen resist hearings on white supremacy. Republicans have enabled Trump’s white supremacy every step of the way (and more and more). Bill Kristol: “They started by rationalizing Trump. They ended by rationalizing slavery”. What will Republicans do now? Every Trump official with a conscience must resign.

Today marked the beginning of the end of Trump: After his performance today, no one can pooh-pooh away the possibility of the president empowering people who want a race war. Is America headed for a new kind of civil war? Gary Shteyngart: “Will Trump lead us into a civil war or nuclear holocaust first? Anyone taking bets?” “Always a tweet”.