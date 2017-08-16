From Salvage, from reform to resistance: George Souvlis interviews Jeffery Webber on the contradictions in the contemporary Latin American Left (and part 2). What have we learned from the Pink Tide’s years in power? A symposium with Sean Purdy, Mike Gonzalez, Kristin Ciupa, and Benjamin Fogel. Rubrick Biegon on Latin America in the twilight of the Pink Tide. Linda Farthing and Thea N. Riofrancos on the state of the Left in Latin America: Ecuador and Bolivia after the Pink Tide. Ecuador’s left-wing success story: It doesn’t fit with neoliberal orthodoxy, but President Rafael Correa has made remarkable progress. Ecuador after Correa: Thea Riofrancos on contradictions and dilemmas of left populism in Latin America.

Gabriel Hetland and George Ciccariello-Maher on the state of the Left in Latin America: A disillusioned revolution in Venezuela. Greg Grandin reviews Chavez: My First Life by Hugo Chavez and Ignacio Ramonet. Unfinished business: The Bolivarian Revolution went too far for capitalism but not far enough for socialism. Trump’s threat against Maduro unites Latin America, against U.S.