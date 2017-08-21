White identity politics isn’t just about white supremacy — it’s much bigger. Seyward Darby on the rise of the valkyries: In the alt-right, women are the future, and the problem. “Sexualized fascism”: Tara Isabella Burton on how the taboo nature of Nazi imagery made the alt-right more powerful. Jesse Singal on the careful, pragmatic case against punching Nazis. Don’t call all American white supremacists “Nazis” — their ideology of hate is homegrown. The radicalization of white Americans: We need to talk about homegrown extremism too. Terrorist: Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah on the making of Dylann Roof. The road to hate: For six young men, Charlottesville is only the beginning. Police around the US are bracing for newly emboldened white supremacists.
White nationalists are feeling the squeeze after Charlottesville backlash. Annette Gordon-Reed on Charlottesville and why Jefferson matters. What white nationalism gets right about American history. Eric Foner on Confederate statues and “our” history. Worshiping the Confederacy is about white supremacy — even the Nazis thought so. Here’s what white supremacy looks and sounds like now (it’s not your grandfather’s KKK). White Americans have to make a choice: The fight over Confederate monuments is a fight over who this country is for — and only white Americans can end it. How much racism will white Americans tolerate? A battle for the racial soul of the U.S. must be waged among white Americans.