From the New Yorker, who could have predicted the President’s latest outrage? Barack Obama and anyone, really. Trump keeps derailing his own agenda: Once again, the president’s efforts to talk about infrastructure collapsed under a mess of his own making. Is Trump a white nationalist or is he experiencing a second childhood? (and part 2) Like a giant, hateful toddler, Trump doesn’t like being told what to do. White House aides can’t stop talking about President Trump like he’s a toddler. Donald Trump is America’s most irredeemable man. Trump doesn’t seem to like being president — so why not quit?