From TPM, relegated to fringe platforms, white nationalists stuck in own echo chamber. 1 in 10 say it’s acceptable to hold neo-Nazi views, nearly 30 million Americans. Russ Feingold on how the Republican party quietly does the bidding of white supremacists. “They are trying to take away our history and our heritage”: “They” and “our” aren't a dog whistle — it’s a bullhorn. Steve Bannon’s nationalism is a click-scam disguised as a movement. Breitbart got caught in an email hoax, and it was revealing. Steve Bannon is not your friend: It’s entertaining to watch him skewer Trump’s advisers, but his tactics and his vision are irredeemably deplorable. Will Steve Bannon’s war tear apart the Republican party? McConnell, in private, doubts if Trump can save presidency.
After embracing orthodox Republicanism on all fronts, what’s the point of Trump? Trump has converted the GOP base to his ideology: Trump First. The president of blank sucking nullity: From a-hole to b-hole, Trump explained. President Trump’s list of false and misleading claims tops 1,000. The only thing less credible than Trump is everything else. Unspoken aim of Trump’s ire: His own aides’ advice. I have no more patience for Trump supporters: Last night in Arizona, Trump came right up to the edge of inciting you to riot and you rode along with him. Getting Trump impeached isn’t going to fix America — it’s too late and we’d better start facing that reality now.