From the Journal of Political Philosophy, Amia Srinivasan (UCL): The Aptness of Anger. Russia’s attacks on democracy aren’t only a problem for America — and that’s a problem for skeptics of Russian meddling. How Alan Dershowitz went from Hillary donor to Trump’s attack dog on Russia. “My Europe is measured in train time”: Daniel Judt on his father Tony Judt, as historian and passenger. Harry Enten on how fake polls are a real problem. Here’s the biggest study yet on the differences between male and female brains. The universe doesn’t care about your “purpose” — but you do, and you should. A mad world: Capitalism and the rise of mental illness. The introduction to Aftershocks: Great Powers and Domestic Reforms in the Twentieth Century by Seva Gunitsky.