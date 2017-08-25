Susan Haack (Miami): Serious Philosophy. Skye Cleary interviews Sam Dresser on writing seriously good philosophy for broad audiences. Adam Hosein on taking public philosophy seriously. Olivia Goldhill: “Bill Nye, the science guy, says I convinced him that philosophy is not just a load of self-indulgent crap”. Is philosophy simply harder than science? David Papineau wonders. How much did Plato know about behavioural economics and cognitive biases? Pretty much everything, it turns out. How Aristotle created the computer: The philosophers he influenced set the stage for the technological revolution that remade our world. Silicon Valley executives are hiring philosophers to teach them to question everything. Philosophers are the original tech bros: Technology’s toxic cult of genius has parallels in philosophy.
Guy Elgat on why Friedrich Nietzsche is the darling of the far Left and the far Right. Immigrating to Trump’s America? Philosophers need not apply. Trump, philosopher mogul: Failed ideas and premonitions from Marcuse, Kant, Plato and Nietzsche find a tremendous home. Has Trump stolen philosophy’s critical tools? Philosophy toolkit: Thinking like a philosopher need not be a strange and arcane art, if you get started with these tricks of the trade. When kids philosophize: At the Brooklyn Public Library, a group of Ph.D. students from the New School asked thinkers between the ages of six and twelve the big questions.