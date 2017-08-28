The insidious libertarian-to-alt-Right pipeline: Is it just a phase they go through — or is there something about libertarianism that attracts, well, uh, you know, racist kooks? Samuel Hammond on explaining white nationalism’s anti-statist bedfellows. Libertarians find their limits: “The free market is okay when its hegemons are right-wing — what’s good for General Motors and all that — but when it starts siding with liberals, something’s got to be done”. What are the costs of libertarianism? Claire Potter reviews Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America by Nancy MacLean (and more and more).