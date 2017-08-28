From International Affairs, Jamie J. Hagen (UMass): Queering Women, Peace and Security. Yuvraj Joshi (Yale): “Being LGBTI” in International Development. Paul Johnson (York): Are Gay Rights Human Rights? From ZED Books, Shyun Jeong Ahn questions how we might study the Queer in North Korea; Sara Shroff looks at recent third-gender legalization in postcolonial Pakistan within contemporary Islamic capitalism; and Ausma Bernotaite looks at the issues surrounding Legal Gender Recognition (LGR) in China. Pride Uganda has been crushed — please don’t look away. Masha Gessen on why autocrats fear LGBT rights.