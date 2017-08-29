Joshua S Braver (Tufts): Hannah Arendt in Venezuela: The Supreme Court Battles Hugo Chavez Over the Creation of the 1999 Constitution. Muslim men in India could once divorce their wives by saying three words — until now. How Donald Trump is driving up health insurance premiums. Dylan Scott on why Obamacare didn’t implode. When Americans talk about Mexico, they completely forget their direct role in creating the violence of that nation. Trump just reorganized the military to gear up for cyberwars: Get reacquainted with US Cyber Command. 20 years after her death, Diana’s legacy is a joke. The courage to speak truth in untruthful times: Louis Jargow on reading former FBI Director Comey as parrhesiastes.
Felix Sater is the third potential channel of Trump collusion with Russia. Timeline of Trump’s praise for Putin while Trump Tower Moscow was in the works. Trump has been lying about Russia and Felix Sater all along. “Again the incredible irony that not a single Clinton/Podesta email was as incriminating as the two Trump campaign emails we’ve seen”. Trump declines to single out Russia as “security threat”.