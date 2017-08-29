Democrats take shots at one another in their hunt for a winning economic plan. Do the new Democratic centrists come in peace? The co-founder of the DLC, Will Marshall, wants to take back red districts, not the Democratic Party. Emmanuel Macron is no model for Democrats: The French centrist is floundering in the polls, a warning for those who want to mimic his politics. Democrats’ focus on identity politics is destroying the party: Isaac Chotiner interviews Mark Lilla, author of The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics (and more and more and more). Did enough Bernie Sanders supporters vote for Trump to cost Clinton the election? (and more) Young Americans are actually not becoming more progressive.
Gil Troy on why the “alt-Left” is a problem. The antifa academic: Nell Gluckman interviews Mark Bray, author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook (and more and more and more). Who’s afraid of antifa? It’s not the same as the far Right — that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expect more violence. Should we be punching Nazis? “Nazis deserve to get punched. A few sucker punches here and there probably send a salutary message. But it’s not always wise to give people what they deserve”.