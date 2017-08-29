Sue Zemka (Colorado): World’s End: Temporality and the Anthropocene. Jairus Grove (Hawaii): A Savage Ecology: Peak Humanity, Extinction Events, and the Great Homogenization. What kind of books do you write when you believe civilization is doomed? Laura Miller reviews Confessions of a Recovering Environmentalist by Paul Kingsnorth. “A reckoning for our species”: Alex Blasdel on Timothy Morton, the philosopher prophet of the Anthropocene. When will humanity finally die out? End-times for humanity: Humanity is more technologically powerful than ever before, and yet we feel ourselves to be increasingly fragile. Were humans to go extinct, should the species be revived?