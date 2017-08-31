Sebastien Chauvin (Lausanne), Yannick Coenders (Northwestern), and Timo Koren (Southampton): Never Having Been Racist: Explaining the Blackness of Blackface in the Netherlands. Texas isn’t alone — South Asia is also suffering the horrors of climate change. From Public Seminar, Jeffrey Goldfarb on the new authoritarianism and the structural transformation of the mediated public sphere: Reviewing the work of Jurgen Habermas and Hannah Arendt with an assist from Nancy Fraser (and part 2 and part 3 and part 4). Erin Gloria Ryan: “I read Sheriff Clarke’s ‘Black Lies Matter’ book so you don’t have to” — it’s all high-octane garbage. The New York Times' Blackwater op-ed is a disgrace.
Presidential pardons might not end Russia prosecutions. Ten legal experts on why Trump can’t pardon his way out of the Russia investigation: “It may prove to be one of the stupidest things he has yet done”. Mueller teams up with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in Manafort probe. Trump’s biggest source of leverage over Mueller just disappeared.