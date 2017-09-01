Neil Dewar (Munich): What is It to Interpret a Theory? Kurt Sylvan (Southampton) and Errol Lord (Penn): Reasons: Wrong, Right, Normative, Fundamental. Johan E. Gustafsson (York): The Unimportance of Being Any Future Person. Tommy Curry (Texas A&M): On Africana Philosophy: Key Themes and Sources in the Development of the Discipline in the United States. Marcello Oreste Fiocco (UC-Irvine): What is Time? Matthew Queloz (Basel): Does Philosophy Have a Vindicatory History? Bernard Williams on the History of Philosophy. Against Occidentalism: Alice Crary interviews Vishwa Adluri, co-author of The Nay Science: A History of German Ideology.
From the Journal for the History of Analytical Philosophy, a special issue on Gilbert Ryle: Intelligence, Practice, Skill. Edouard Machery (Pittsburgh) et al.: The Gettier Intuition from South America to Asia. Natalie Alana Ashton (Vienna): Feminist Epistemology as Mainstream. J. Adam Carter and S. Orestis Palermos (Edinburgh): Is Having Your Computer Compromised a Personal Assault? The Ethics of Extended Cognition. Wesley Buckwalter and John Turri (Waterloo): Moderate Scientism in Philosophy. What is it like to be a philosopher? Clifford Sosis interviews Tina Fernandes Botts, Christopher Lebron, Adrian Moore, Peter Singer, Timothy Williamson, and Fiona Woollard. Philosophy as philosophical anthropology: Nigel DeSouza interview Charles Taylor.