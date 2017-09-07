Mary Anne Franks (Miami): Men, Women, and Optimal Violence. Zachary D. Liscow (Yale): Is Efficiency Biased? West Papua’s silent genocide: The brutal occupation of West Papua is under-reported — but UK and US corporations are profiting from the violence. Ishaan Tharoor on the shameful silence of Aung San Suu Kyi. Russia-linked hackers are infiltrating the US power grid. What to make of the new Facebook-Russia revelation? Jack Jenkins on Rev. Angel Kyodo, the black queer Buddhist teacher who is smashing stereotypes and leading an awakening on the Left. Henry Farrell and Steven M. Teles on how the debate around Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America by Nancy Maclean has been political rather than intellectual.