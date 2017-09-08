George C. Edwards (Texas A&M): No Deal: Donald Trump’s Leadership of Congress. Trump wants to eliminate the debt ceiling — he’s right, but no, Donald Trump is not a moderate now. Donald Trump can’t pivot out of the trouble he’s in. “I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling”: Aaron Rupar on Trump’s awkward tweets. Trump screwed the Republicans, so now what? The president’s deal with the Democrats could bring even more chaos and dysfunction to Washington. Republicans won’t play fair unless Democrats make them: The GOP’s inconsistency on disaster relief is just the latest evidence of the party’s procedural hypocrisy. Why a Republican pollster is losing faith in her party. Martin Longman on why the Right has to be sidelined.