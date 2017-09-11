Trump’s revenge: How the assault on Obama’s legacy explains the president’s priorities. Wrecking ball: Adam Shatz on Trump’s racism. Trump is exposing the big lie at the core of Trumpism. The only thing Trump hasn’t changed about the Republican Party: “Trump understands that Republican voters don’t want to hear about everybody winning. They want to hear about their enemies losing”. Trump is making Americans see the U.S. the way the rest of the world already did. The pillars of Trump’s nationalism are weakening. What’s going to happen when the Trumpists realize the America they yearn for is gone? Katy Tur on how the Trump fever never breaks.