James Milo Minnich (APCSS): North Korea Policy: Changed Regime. Land of the Hermit King: Closed off from the world, North Korea weaves a highly militarized mind-set into the fabric of everyday life. South Korea is building an elite military unit with one mission: Kill Kim Jong Un. The risk of nuclear war with North Korea: Could Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump goad each other into a devastating confrontation? A sneak peek at America’s war plans for North Korea: The Pentagon has been running war games for years, and the results aren’t pretty. From Vox, here’s Vladimir Putin’s weirdly on-point analysis of North Korea; and Zack Beauchamp on the case for letting North Korea keep its nukes. Trump review leans toward proposing mini-nuke. Mini-nukes: Still a bad choice for the United States.