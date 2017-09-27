The Folio: 100 list recognizes individuals for the tangible impact they’ve had in their jobs, on their companies and brands, or on the industry at large. What’s the greatest magazine of all time? Magazines are no fun anymore. The not-so-glossy future of magazines: A spate of departures by celebrity editors suggests that the romance of the industry has faded, as magazines grasp for new revenue streams. Rolling Stone’s sales pitch to investors: Go monthly, slash editorial budget, pivot to video — Jann Wenner and his millennial son capitulate to magazine reality. Whiting Foundation announces new grants for magazines.