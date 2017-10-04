Every member of Congress who took money from the NRA and tweeted “thoughts and prayers” to Las Vegas. The NRA’s new scare tactics: With Trump in the White House, the gun lobby has transformed into a right-wing media outlet. NRA spokesperson dismisses Las Vegas massacre by claiming “feet” are just as deadly as guns. The NRA’s last tweet tells you everything you need to know about what’s wrong with American gun laws. NRA is the country’s most active and successful terrorist organization. NRA says mass shootings just the unfortunate price of protecting people’s freedom to commit mass shootings.