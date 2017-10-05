From the Journal of French and Francophone Philosophy, Hrvoje Tutek (Zagreb): Dwelling in the Apocalypse: Capitalist Modernity, Antimodernism, Zombies; and Russell Cobb (Alberta): The Bearded Ones: Dwelling in a History of Radicalism, Authenticity, and Neoliberalism (“Beards are a sort of dwelling. Much like Heidegger’s linguistic play with related etymologies of building and dwelling, beards are in a constant state of becoming, forever changing length, shape, and color”). Scandal widens: Two more in Trump’s Cabinet refuse to repay taxpayers for luxury travel. US votes against UN motion to condemn gay sex death penalty “over fears executions could be banned in the States”. You don’t have to write about Anthony Scaramucci anymore.