Trump has no good reason to scrap the Iran deal: The reasons his administration has put forth are dishonest and will make us less secure. Breaking nuclear deal could bring hacking onslaught from Iran. Trump: Iran is violating the nuclear deal; top US general: no, it isn’t. Trump’s generals thwart him on the Iran deal. Former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz: The world can’t afford a nuclear Iran — keep the current deal. Trump plans to declare that Iran nuclear deal is not in the national interest. How far is Trump willing to go to damage Obama’s legacy? Waltzing toward a two-front global war: The U.S. just might be one step away from a war with North Korea, and two from a fight with Iran.