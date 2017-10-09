Trump urges staff to portray him as “crazy guy”. Playing “good cop, crazy cop” won’t work with North Korea. No laughing matter: Why Trump’s words on North Korea matter. Democrats and Republicans agree: Trump’s North Korea strategy won’t work. William Perry: “North Korea called me a ‘war maniac’. I ignored them, and Trump should too”. Trump continues to tease a war with North Korea. “We need to take seriously the possibility that Donald Trump is trying to goad Kim Jong-un into a first strike, so he can respond”. If Trump wants war, he owes Americans an explanation. Bob Corker says Trump’s recklessness threatens “World War III”. It’s what Bob Corker does next that counts.

What can actually trigger war on the Korean Peninsula? Four paths to a “strategic miscalculation” over North Korea. Former NATO military chief James Stavridis: There’s a 10% chance of nuclear war with North Korea. Marcus Noland on a game-theoretic solution to the North Korea problem. R. B. Myerson on solving the Korean crisis with game theory. If North Korea fires an ICBM, the US might have to shoot it down over Russia. An open letter to the Republican Party: “Dear Republican Party, Please, if you love this country and human life at all, take the president’s phone and lock his twitter account before he gets us all killed”.

Tara John on 5 reasons why ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize. An anti-nuclear weapons group won the Nobel Peace Prize — the timing couldn’t be better. Is the Nobel committee trying to send Trump a message?