For Republican leaders in Congress, the headaches keep mounting. Will the Republican Party break apart? The Republican Party isn’t cracking up — it’s getting even stronger: Roy Moore and other Bannonite extremists won’t doom the GOP. The GOP is no longer a “conservative” party: They’ve become radical, and they want to remake America. Bannon: “We’re declaring war on the Republican establishment”. Ed Kilgore on Steve Bannon’s dubious plan to purge Senate Republicans. Will Republicans cede their party to the insurgents? It’s Steve Bannon’s party now. Nancy LeTourneau on the Mercers: Taking the GOP beyond “peak extremism”.
Angry GOP donors close their wallets: “I’m sick and tired of nothing happening”, one contributor says of the party’s legislative failures. Trump supporters eager to “drain the swamp” help fill Republican Party coffers. Michele Lamont, Bo Yun Park, and Elena Ayala-Hurtado (Harvard): Trump’s Electoral Speeches and His Appeal to the American White Working Class. Masha Gessen on diagnosing Donald Trump, and his voters. If your political base is irrational, get a new base. Trump’s rural base is drifting away. Trump is failing, and the White House is covering it up with lies.