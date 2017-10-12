John McKay (Seattle): Trumpian Ethics and the Rule of Law. Monica Alexander and Magali Barbieri (UC-Berkeley) and Mathew Kiang (Harvard): Opioid Deaths by Race in the United States, 2000-2015. Perry Hinton (Warwick): Implicit Stereotypes and the Predictive Brain: Cognition and Culture in “Biased” Person Perception. The myth of massive support for independence in Catalonia. Julie Turkewitz on California’s wildfires: Why have they been so destructive? To connect or not to connect: Dana Andreicut wonders whether, or not, to escape into the Matrix. Where are all the president’s women? Benjamin Aldes Wurgaft reviews On the Couch: A Repressed History of the Analytic Couch from Plato to Freud by Nathan Kravis.
Why is Trump so excited about the Harvey Weinstein scandal? Thread: “When Trump became president, people stopped talking much about the numerous women who alleged he sexually assaulted them”. Harvey Weinstein is gone — but Hollywood still has a problem. Alia E. Dastagir on the men who kept Harvey Weinstein’s secrets safe are all around us. Thread: “That — not whether women reacted correctly — is the story. Let's stay focused”. You can’t get away with this shit anymore: The real secret to the patriarchy is that men are weak.