Zeeshan Aleem on Trump’s confusing attempt to torpedo the Iran deal, explained. What happens if Trump really decides to decertify the Iran deal? Trump “decertifying” the Iran deal won’t kill it — but there will be dire effects. Trump’s Iran derangement: Decertifying the Iran nuclear deal will signal that the United States is now a power whose word is worthless. Trita Parsi on Trump’s gift to the hard-liners in Iran. Ending the Iran deal is an invitation to war. Trump is inching toward war with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards: Decertifying the nuclear deal isn't the most dangerous decision about Iran the president will soon make. Can the Iran deal work without the US?

Sen. Chris Murphy: It’s time to take Trump’s threat of war against North Korea seriously — and literally. Please don’t hack North Korea’s nuclear weapons. Why you really should be terrified about Trump and nuclear weapons: The revelation that he wanted nearly ten times the number of nukes is just the start. Your apocalyptic fantasies aren’t helping the North Korea crisis. Former Defense Secretary William Perry on why Donald Trump has made nuclear war with Iran and North Korea more likely.

“We now know why Tillerson called Trump a moron”: Experts on Trump’s proposal to build tens of thousands of nukes. Trump’s loose talk on nuclear weapons suddenly becomes very real. Trump threatens broadcaster NBC after nuclear report.