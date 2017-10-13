From the Brookings Institution, Barry H. Berke, Noah Bookbinder, and Norman Eisen on Presidential Obstruction of Justice: The Case of Donald J. Trump. Elizabeth Drew on how the case for impeaching Donald Trump is real and serious. Trump urged by some to go on the attack against Mueller. President's lawyers may offer Mueller a meeting with Trump. Robert Mueller can’t save us: The special counsel is the anti-Trump — but our problems are beyond the scope of his investigation. Congress is dropping the ball on Trump’s obstruction of justice. Told about the 25th Amendment, Trump reportedly asked, “What's that?”

Could we reverse a hacked presidential election? The Constitution provides no clear answer — and we need a solution.