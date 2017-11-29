Dan Prisk (SFU): The Hyperreality of the Alt Right: How Meme Magic Works to Create a Space for Far Right Politics. How a Silicon Valley striver became the alt-Right’s tech hero: Andrew Torba founded Gab.ai as a “free speech” alternative to other social networks. On Fox News, Tucker Carlson promotes white nationalist social media site. Two months ago, the Internet tried to banish Nazis — no one knows if it worked. Ben Garrison is the man who has become white supremacists’ favorite cartoonist — whether he likes it or not. To save Pepe the Frog from the alt-right, his creator Matt Furie has invoked copyright law’s darker side.