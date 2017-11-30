Hands off: More than 180 women have reported sexual assaults at Massage Envy. Michigan State hasn’t faced consequences for enabling the biggest sex abuse scandal in U.S. sports. 223 women working in national security sign open letter on sexual harassment. “If wealthy, highly visible women in news and entertainment are sexually harassed, assaulted and raped — what do we think is happening to women in retail, food service and domestic work?” Farmworkers say “Us Too,” demanding freedom from sexual violence. Wall Street may have found a way to profit off addressing workplace sexual harassment.

“We never thought we’d be believed”: Chloe Ann-King goes inside the decade-long fight to expose Morgan Marquis-Boire. Megan Garber on Garrison Keillor, settler of a fallen frontier. A Republican woman just called out Fox News for enabling sexual assault — on Fox News. Kick against the pricks: Laura Kipnis reviews Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back by Gretchen Carlson. The Today show pushed out talented women — it kept Matt Lauer around for years. “Ailes. O'Reilly. Halperin. Rose. Lauer. These were among the most influential, best paid figures in TV news”. “The story of 2016 is becoming a bunch of sexual harassers and rapists shaped the narrative of Hillary’s run for President. So that’s fun”.

As the sexual assault scandal grows, Congress must clean its own house. Democrats have a sexual harassment problem. Resign right now: As Donald Trump embraces Roy Moore, Democrats should take a zero tolerance stance against sexual harassment. For evangelicals, sin is redeemable — but can that allow sex offenders to dodge their actions? Many of Roy Moore’s evangelical supporters see alleged “sins of the past” as no longer relevant. What on earth do you have to do to be kicked out of politics? “New poll: Democrats think both parties have a sexual harassment problem. Republicans think Dems do”. Trump skates, but it’s not the press’s fault: “If the constituency doesn’t care, the accused will be fine”.