Thomas Mann and Norman Ornstein on how the Republicans broke Congress. “The hypocrisy is astounding”: This tax bill shows the GOP’s debt concerns were pure fraud. Heading toward tax victory, Republicans eye next step: Cut spending. “This is class warfare”: Tax vote sparks political brawl over populism that will carry into 2018 elections. The Republican tax plan creates big long-term opportunities for Democrats. Thread: “A note on the politics of this tax bill, which is so absurd & horrendous it can scarcely be believed — like, really”. Why Republicans will insist the Trump tax cuts “worked”, no matter what. The Trump tax cuts for the rich must, and will, be repealed: They’re the most easily reversible damage Trump will do in office (and more).