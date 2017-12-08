Trump Organization worth one tenth of value previously reported. Trump Foundation declares it will dissolve, nearly a year after the president said it would. More than a quarter of Trump’s overseas partners have tangled with the law. How the Trumps kept their hands clean while taking criminals’ money. Trump is using DOJ lawyers to defend his right to profit from the presidency. Make nepotism great again: 20 families got jobs in Trump administration. “The fish rots from the head”: Sean Illing interviews Robert Dallek on the unique corruption of Trump’s White House. Hilary Niles on a web of accountability for Trumpian conflicts.

Trump creating fund so his children and advisers can keep their expensive lawyers — paid by donors. Trump firms must save records for AGs’ emoluments lawsuit.