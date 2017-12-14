The reckoning: A series of essays on women and power in the workplace. Heather Cox Richardson on the macho individualism that gave rise to #MeToo. “A complete culture of sexualization”: 1,600 stories of harassment in higher ed. Susan Antilla on how Wall Street silences women. Dahlia Lithwick: “For 20 years, I’ve felt it was too early to speak up about Judge Alex Kozinski. Now I fear it’s too late”. Backlash: The implications of sending Al Franken packing are starting to become clear on Capitol Hill — and they are troubling. Are Democrats suckers for holding their own to high standards? How the Right seeks to make respecting norms into a liability.

“Rock bottom is no impediment for a new president who can always find room for a new low”: USA Today just ran the most anti-Trump editorial of the year. Trump respects women, you disgusting floozy.