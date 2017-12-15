From the Washington Post, what Trump was saying about Russia and Putin — and what the campaign was doing; and doubting the intelligence, Trump pursues Putin and leaves a Russian threat unchecked. The conservative case to fire Robert Mueller, explained: It relies on four pieces of “evidence”. FBI agents sending anti-Trump texts is not a scandal. The FBI scandal hiding in plain sight: Releasing the texts of two members of the Trump-Russia probe was an astonishing breach of privacy. Benjamin Wittes on Rod Rosenstein’s testimony and the disturbing and dangerous nature of the current moment.