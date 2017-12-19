A tax plan to turbocharge inequality, in 3 charts. The GOP tax bill may be the worst piece of legislation in modern history. Why are Republicans pushing such an unpopular tax bill? From Vox, the Republican tax bill is an American betrayal; and top Republicans are already talking about cutting Medicare and Social Security next. Brad DeLong on an appeal to the Republican-supporting plutocrats of America; and an appeal to the Republican-leaning entrepreneurial, enterprising, and lucky white Christian upper middle class of America. “It is time for polite, respectable, rational people to start saying what has become painfully obvious: It is time to stop respecting the rich, and start stealing from them. In earnest”.