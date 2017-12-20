Alex Stein (Brooklyn): Law and the Epistemology of Disagreement. Henri Feron (Columbia): A New Ocean: The Legal Challenges of the Arctic Thaw. From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Jerusalem: U.S. recognition as Israel’s capital and planned embassy move. Jim Simons, the Numbers King: Algorithms made him a Wall Street billionaire — his new research center helps scientists mine data for the common good. Have you ever felt sorry for the I.R.S.? Now might be the time. In defense of adulterers: Zoe Heller reviews The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity by Esther Perel. The repression of academics in Turkey is worsening, writes Scott McLemee, who describes the growing international protest on behalf of such scholars and how one might join it.