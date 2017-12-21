From the journal The Bible and Critical Theory, Emily McAvan (Victoria): “May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favour”: The Sacrificial Logic of The Hunger Games. Michael Hobbes on why millennials are facing the scariest financial future of any generation since the Great Depression. No wonder millennials hate capitalism: A generation maligned as entitled whiners will be particularly hard hit by the Republicans’ wretched tax bill. “An orgy of serious policy discussion”: Ezra Klein interviews Paul Krugman on deficits, net neutrality, tax reform, single-payer, a UBI, and more. Dana J. Graef on how natural disasters are social disasters. “So Apple made our phones worse without disclosing it. This should be a massive scandal”.

James Clapper refocuses the Russia investigation. The real reason Trump allies are attacking Mueller: Sowing public doubt about the special counsel's Russia investigation can give the president cover for pardons, even if the investigation is allowed to proceed. Why hasn’t Trump fired Mueller yet? Because he’s better off not doing it.