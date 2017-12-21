From Black Perspectives, Neil Roberts interviews Charles W. Mills, author of Black Rights/White Wrongs: The Critique of Racial Liberalism. Gaye Theresa Johnson and Alex Lubin interview Angela Davis on the futures of black radicalism. Ibram Kendi, one of the nation’s leading scholars of racism, says education and love are not the answer. Robert Greene on the continuing mission of black intellectuals: Stamped from the Beginning and African American history. “You can’t let your emotions overtake you so much that you can’t do the work”: Colleen Walsh interviews Annette Gordon-Reed on her personal history, from East Texas to Monticello.

Black female activists of the Black Power Movement: Sara Rimer profiles Ashley Farmer, author of Remaking Black Power: How Black Women Transformed an Era. Caroline Kitchener interviews Melissa Harris-Perry on what she learned from Maya Angelou about mentorship. What is a black professor in America allowed to say? Tommy Curry thought forcing a public discussion about race and violence was part of his job — it turned out that people didn’t want to hear it. Khalil Gibran Muhammad on the descent of democracy: While the United States has expanded its borders of inclusion over time, the borders of whiteness have never fallen — only a robust black public sphere can change that.

Sandra DeVries (Waterloo): Why I Study Multiraciality in the Philosophy of Race. Catching up to James Baldwin: Darryl Pinckney reviews The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race, ed. Jesmyn Ward. These black female mathematicians should be stars in the blockbusters of tomorrow. Patricia J. Williams on how Donald Trump’s words create emergencies: A linguistic political analysis. Ibram X. Kendi reviews Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women by Brittney C. Cooper (and more and more). The representation of African-American women: Labinot Kunushevci interviews Patricia Hill Collins. Jennifer Senior reviews Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A. by Danielle Allen.