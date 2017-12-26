Edward C. Holland (Arkansas) and Adam Levy (Ohlone): The Onion and the Geopolitics of Satire. Sarah Kendzior: Russia hacked Lindsey Graham’s personal emails so Trump may be blackmailing him. Slavoj Zizek: Political correctness goes to the Vatican. Christians in Holy Land say Trump and Pence have killed tourism and put their lives at risk. Coates and West in Jackson: America loves pitting black intellectuals against each other, but today's activists need both Coates and West. Jane Coaston on Ta-Nehisi Coates, Cornel West, and the debate over America’s soul. Maria’s bodies: The hurricane in Puerto Rico has become a man-made disaster, with a death toll threatening to eclipse Katrina’s. You cannot be too cynical about the Republican tax bill.
No longer a “lonely battle”: How the campaign against the Mueller probe has taken hold. Now we know why Republicans are attacking the FBI. Will the FBI snap under Trump’s pressure? Former US attorneys, GOP officials come to Mueller's defense.