Joseph Carroll (Missouri), John A. Johnson (Penn State), Catherine Salmon (Redlands), Jens Kjeldgaard-Christiansen and Mathias Clasen (Aarhus), and Emelie Jonsson (Gothenburg): A Cross-Disciplinary Survey of Beliefs about Human Nature, Culture, and Science. Is violence embedded in our DNA? Some research suggests that throughout our evolution an innate tendency toward fighting shaped human anatomy — but anthropologists are sharply divided on the matter. The first chapter from The Genome Factor: What the Social Genomics Revolution Reveals about Ourselves, Our History, and the Future by Dalton Conley and Jason Fletcher.