India wanted a friend in Trump — instead, it’s getting chaos. Robert Jenkins on India’s democracy: Ill but not illiberal. Can Hindutva politics deliver economic growth? Gaurav Agrawal: Should India stay away from the Fourth Revolution? Child labor: The inconvenient truth behind India’s growth story. “Why were we untouchables?”: Isaac Chotiner interviews Sujatha Gidla, author of Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India (and more). In South Asian social castes, a living lab for genetic disease. How English creates a new caste system in India. India’s gay rights activists seize momentum after landmark ruling.

Indian Studies after Indology: Srinivas Udumudi interviews Vishwa Adluri And Joydeep Bagchee, authors of The Nay Science: A History of German Indology. To be an Indian writer means that you’re writing about India — what you’re doing to and with the form won’t determine the terms of critique where you’re concerned. A tiny Indian publisher is translating hidden gems of world literature for global readers.