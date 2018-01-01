Daniel Hirschman (Brown) and Ellen Berrey (Toronto): The Partial Deinstitutionalization of Affirmative Action in U.S. Higher Education, 1988-2014. Is “diversity” the best reason for affirmative action? Harvard has shown its commitment to diversity was always a farce. Sarah Ruden on how Harvard helps its richest and most arrogant students get ahead. Poison Ivies: Chris Lehmann on the higher earning in America. Derek Thompson on the myth of American universities as inequality-fighters. How U.S. News college rankings promote economic inequality on campus. Alvin Chang on the subtle ways colleges discriminate against poor students.

U.S. public universities are falling behind: Private ones are still doing great — but they aren't educating the vast majority of students. The decline of the Midwest’s public universities threatens to wreck its most vibrant economies. Andre Perry on how HBCUs can revive US cities.